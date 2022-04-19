 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 - Atlantic City

  • 0
Straub Yacht

The yacht owned by billionaire Glenn Straub is safety docked, Monday Jan. 25, 2016, after becoming loose, this weekend during Winter Storm Jonas, from its mooring at the Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City.

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City clocked in with a 65 mph wind gust at 11:30 p.m. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News