2ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

CLAIRE SWIFT

Party: Republican

Age: 46

Residence: Margate

Political message: Swift said she is running because she saw a lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that left small businesses and residents without the information and help they needed, and because she has seen a lack of respect for the concerns of parents and small businesses in the way the Democratic legislature has handled marijuana legalization, taxation and other issues.

JOHN ARMATO (incumbent)

Party: Democrat

Age: 73

Residence: Buena Vista Township

Political message: He says he is running for re-election because “I still have work I want to do.” Among his legislative priorities are developing programs to combat addiction that combine detox, rehabilitation and mental health services in one unit. He also advocates for affordable housing for homeless veterans.

CAREN FITZPATRICK

Party: Democrat

Age: 62

Residence: Linwood

Political message: She says she chose to run for Assembly because the issues that most concern her — including climate change mitigation and diversifying the Atlantic County economy — can be best handled at the state level. She has been a county commissioner since being elected in 2017.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

