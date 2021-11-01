The race in the 2nd Legislative District, which covers most of Atlantic County, is again one of the most expensive in the state.
In the race for the State Senate, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, faces State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.
While in the State Assembly race, former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian is running with Republican attorney Claire Swift, of Margate, against Democratic incumbent John Armato and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
According to the most recent poll by Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, Mazzeo leads 48% to 41% for Polistina, according to the poll of 401 likely voters in the district when asked how they were leaning.
In the Assembly race for two seats, only two percentage points separate the field — less than the poll’s margin of error — in a statistical tie when voters who lean toward a candidate are included, according the Hughes Center poll.
Fitzpatrick leads with 24%, followed by Armato and Swift, both with 23%. Guardian had 22%.
STATE SENATE - Legislative District 2 (Vote for one)
VINCE POLISTINA
Party: Republican
Age: 50
Residence: Egg Harbor Township
Political message: I’ll be an independent leader for Atlantic County, not a puppet for Camden political bosses. As Senator, I will support law enforcement and first responders, ease the tax burden on working families, retirees and small businesses, and work in a bipartisan manner with people in both parties to solve problems.
VINCE MAZZEO
Party: Democrat
Age: 57
Residence: Northfield
Political message: As an Assemblyman, says he has led the fight to reduce the property tax burden for Atlantic County families, helped save Atlantic City from financial collapse and supports the local agricultural industry. As a Senator, he says he will focus on consolidating services to save tax money.
STATE GENERAL ASSEMBLY - Legislative District 2 (Vote for two)
DON GUARDIAN
Party: Republican
Age: 68
Residence: Atlantic City
Political message: A former mayor of Atlantic City, he said he is running for office again “to ensure the area gets a fair shake from the state.” He favors working to cut state spending and cut taxes to make the state more affordable for businesses and families.
CLAIRE SWIFT
Party: Republican
Age: 46
Residence: Margate
Political message: Swift said she is running because she saw a lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that left small businesses and residents without the information and help they needed, and because she has seen a lack of respect for the concerns of parents and small businesses in the way the Democratic legislature has handled marijuana legalization, taxation and other issues.
JOHN ARMATO (incumbent)
Party: Democrat
Age: 73
Residence: Buena Vista Township
Political message: He says he is running for re-election because “I still have work I want to do.” Among his legislative priorities are developing programs to combat addiction that combine detox, rehabilitation and mental health services in one unit. He also advocates for affordable housing for homeless veterans.
CAREN FITZPATRICK
Party: Democrat
Age: 62
Residence: Linwood
Political message: She says she chose to run for Assembly because the issues that most concern her — including climate change mitigation and diversifying the Atlantic County economy — can be best handled at the state level. She has been a county commissioner since being elected in 2017.
