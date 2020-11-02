 Skip to main content
2nd Congressional District candidate Kennedy in quarantine
2nd Congressional District candidate Kennedy in quarantine

Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on her twitter account. 

"I will be getting tested again in the coming days and will be following all safety guidelines as we continue to work hard (virtually) to make sure every voice is heard tomorrow," according to a statement on her Twitter page. 

