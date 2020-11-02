2nd Congressional District candidate Kennedy in quarantine

Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on her twitter account.
Last night I was notified that I came into contact with someone over the weekend who tested positive for #COVID19.— Amy Kennedy (@AmyKennedy715) November 2, 2020
I tested negative this morning and have no symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following state quarantine protocols, and cancelling all public events.
"I will be getting tested again in the coming days and will be following all safety guidelines as we continue to work hard (virtually) to make sure every voice is heard tomorrow," according to a statement on her Twitter page.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!