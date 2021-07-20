29th Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Bay Race set for Tuesday night

The 29th annual Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Bay Race will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of the township.

Registration money and donations will go to the fight against multiple sclerosis.

Thirty-seven doubles crews will row in the intracoastal waters to Sea Isle City and then go in the opposite direction to southern Ocean City. After a final turn, the crews will finish back at the Deauville Inn.

The event also includes a paddleboard division that will start at 6:15 p.m. and take the same course.

The Upper Township patrol held the race among its own members in 2020 to keep it small due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crew of Ryan Fisher and Brooke Handley was the overall winner.