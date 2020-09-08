Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reported 284 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 194,667.

There were also 5 new deaths for a total of 14,213. There are still 1,783 probable deaths.

Murphy noted that all five deaths occurred months ago and were only recently confirmed as being COVID-19-related.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Load comments