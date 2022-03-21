215 POUNDS

Marcus Hebron
Lower Cape May Regional
The senior captured the District 32 title and took third at Region 8. He advanced to the state tournament for the third straight season and placed in the top eight for the first time. He was sixth at states. He finished 38-8 this winter and ended his career with more than 100 wins.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today