215 POUNDS

Marcus Hebron headshot for gallery

Hebron

Marcus Hebron

Lower Cape May Regional

The senior captured the District 32 title and took third at Region 8. He advanced to the state tournament for the third straight season and placed in the top eight for the first time. He was sixth at states. He finished 38-8 this winter and ended his career with more than 100 wins.

Related to this story

