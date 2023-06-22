2023 high school graduation Jun 22, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 16 Egg Harbor Township High School VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Atlantic City High School Matthew Strabuk Pleasantville High School Matthew Strabuk Wildwood High School Matthew Strabuk Middle Township High School MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer Oakcrest High School MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer Mainland Regional High School MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer Graduates acknowledge friends and family in the stand during the Cedar Creek High School graduation, in Egg Harbor City, Thursday, June 15, 2023. VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Hammonton High School VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Millville High School Matthew Strabuk Vineland High School Matthew Strabuk Cape May County Technical High School Matthew Strabuk Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Buena Regional High School Ocean City High School Matthew Strabuk Graduates enter the field for the Absegami High School graduation, at the school in Galloway, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We celebrate the 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Northfield woman wins Miss New Jersey pageant ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic County woman won it all Saturday night. Brigantine takes steps to address party houses BRIGANTINE — Andrea Sullivan describes the weekend on 20th Street in the city island as “Miami Beach during spring break.” Teen accused of sex assault in Egg Harbor Township video case EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old boy is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a younger child and capturing the encounter on video. ShopRite owner vies for Atlantic City supermarket ... again Village Super Market is again asking the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to select its plan to build a full-service grocery store in… Record crowd fills Wildwood beach for Barefoot Country Music Festival WILDWOOD — The name lent itself to digging your toes in the sand, but that didn’t keep the cowboy boots away. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE