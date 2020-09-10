121020

Designer Ralph Gregory (left) during couture night at Atlantic City fashion week. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

The 2020 Atlantic City Fashion Week is about to kick off next week, Sept. 17 through 19) at the Showboat Hotel.

The event will feature up and coming student designers who have created some knock-out fashions.

"Thanks to Brother International Corporation, student designers have been provided with Brother sewing machines to help enhance their skills and create one of a kind designs for the showcase," according to a news release. "The goal is to celebrate and empower the diverse young talent from around the region while they make their fashion dreams come to life."

