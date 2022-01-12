 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2017
0 Comments

2017

  • 0

 a Ventnor development group planned to bring a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, hotel, restaurants and arcade to the shuttered Atlantic Club. R&R Development failed to obtain the necessary financing for the project. Ronald Young, the head of R&R Development, said at the time that an unnamed Chinese group pulled $35 million worth of funding for the project.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News