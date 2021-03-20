2014 Prep grad Zach Warren makes successful spring debut for Phillies

Zach Warren made his spring training debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate struck out the only batter he faced in the Phillies’ 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Florida.

The left-hander entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning to face left-handed first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

Warren threw six pitches — three curveballs and three fastballs. He struck out Tellez looking on a 93.1 mph fastball to escape the jam.

Warren, 24, struck 80 in 60 innings for the single-A Clearwater Threshers in 2019. There were no minor league games in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Phillies selected the 6-foot-5 Vineland native in the 14th round of the 2017 draft. This spring, he was one of 18 players invited to attend Phillies spring training in Clearwater as a nonroster, mini-camp invitee. Warren is likely to begin the season in the minor leagues.

Matt Moore started for the Phillies. He gave up two runs in four innings, allowing five hits and walking one. He struck out three.

The Phillies are 9-9 in spring training.

