GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As a two-time ShopRite LPGA Classic champion, Anna Nordqvist brings plenty of confidence to the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

Imagine how she felt after hitting the ball to within 3 inches of the cup on her first hole Friday morning.

Nordqvist shot a 5-under 66 to put herself in contention to join Annika Sorenstam (1998, 2002 and 2005) and Betsy King (1987, 1995 and 2001) as the only three-time ShopRite winners in the tournament’s 35-year history.

“I just guess it’s something about this place,” said Nordqvist, who won the Classic in 2015 and 2016.

Nordqvist was one shot back of afternoon clubhouse first-round leaders Jenny Shin and Yan Liu, both of whom shot 6-under 65s. The $1.75 million, 54-hole tournament continues Saturday and concludes Sunday.

Several notable players were near the top of the leaderboard. Georgia Hall, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, joined Nordqvist at 5-under. Atthaya Thitikul, who is ranked No. 6, was three back after shooting a 3-under 68.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson double bogeyed her final hole — the 477-yard, par-5 ninth — and shot a 2-under 69.

The first round was played in hazy, cool conditions. Most of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires that delayed Thursday’s pro-am round by four hours was gone. The wind picked up and the skies got even clearer as the day continued, making the Bay Course tougher.

Nordqvist started on the back nine and birdied two of the first three holes. After a tap-in birdie at No. 10, she sank a 6-foot birdie putt at No. 12. She would make three more birdies and no bogeys.

Throughout the years, Classic fans have adopted certain players as “hometown favorites.” Nordqvist is one of those golfers.

“I think just coming back here year after year. I have a lot friends in the area that come out and support me,” she said. “I feel very welcome. It’s nice to have the spectators cheering you on. I feel like when you do well at a golf course there is a lot of good memories, so I think that gives you a little bit of confidence and just like puts you in a really good state.”

As for the leaders, Liu came into the Classic with momentum. The rookie from China finished a career-best tied for 21st at last weekend’s Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City.

On Friday, Liu bogeyed three of her first five holes but recovered to make four birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

One of the keys to scoring well at the Classic is taking advantage of the Bay Course’s three par-5 holes. Liu played those holes in 5-under. She eagled the 507-yard, par-5 18th when she hit a 4-iron to within 15 feet and made the eagle putt.

Meanwhile, Shin she started fast. She birdied the 421-yard, par-4 second hole, which is considered the toughest on the Bay Course. She hit her approach shot left but caught a good bounce and sank a long putt from off the green.

“It’s one of those days, right?” said Shin, whose only LPGA win came at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. “You get lucky bounces and you make some long putts, and that was one of the holes.”

There always is a sense or urgency at the Classic, where it gets late early. Nearly all other LPGA events are 72 holes. A 54-hole event like the Classic demands a fast start

“First day is pretty crucial, and I think I did that part right,” Shin said. “(Saturday) is going to be a battle with the wind, so nothing changes. Going to keep everything pretty simple. It’s still 36 holes. Long way to go.”

