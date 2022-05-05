 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2. St. Augustine Prep baseball

  • 0

The Hermits (14-0) continue to roll behind the power hitting of Ryan Weingartner (six home runs).

042222-pac-spt-staug

St. Augustine Prep’s Ryan Weingartner makes contact during Thursday’s Cape-Atlantic League matchup against Holy Spirit in Absecon. The senior hit his third home run in the Hermits’ 11-2 win over the Spartans.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News