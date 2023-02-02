 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2. Sophia Curtis

  • 0

The Ocean City junior continued her standout indoor track and field season when she won the 400-meter dash in a school record 59.7 seconds at South Jersey Track Coaches Association meet this week. Curtis also set school records in the 55 hurdles; triple jump and 200 dash this winter.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News