2. Sophia Curtis

The Ocean City junior continued her standout indoor track and field season when she won the 400-meter dash in a school record 59.7 seconds at South Jersey Track Coaches Association meet this week. Curtis also set school records in the 55 hurdles; triple jump and 200 dash this winter.