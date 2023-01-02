2. Shawnee (2) 7-1
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A wayward cow that captured the imagination of many in the Marmora section of the township is missing.
From the opening of a waterpark in Atlantic City to a variety of music festivals in the region, 2023 promises to be an interesting year. Here …
Hamilton woman charged with Christmas killing was in a fight when shooting occurred, court records say
MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day said the couple was in an altercation before the …
South Jersey's 2022 Year in Review: Atlantic City lost a ShopRite, Millville gained a state title and Ocean City couldn't stop talking about sex
From the Millville High School football team making history to a fatal unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood, these are the stories that shaped S…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township woman is accused of murdering her husband on Christmas Day, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It may be the week between Christmas and New Year’s, but it is the Halloween spirit that is set to grow in the township.
MARGATE — After 15 months and $2.4 million in restorations, Lucy the Elephant unveiled her new look Wednesday before a couple hundred fans.
OCEAN CITY — Police briefly closed all four bridges leading out of the city Friday.
