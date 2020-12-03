2. Patrick Smith sets CAL record

The Denny’s restaurant in Galloway Township should had whip up some extra Grand Slam breakfasts a few days after the Holy Spirit High School football team played Cedar Creek on Oct. 10.

The Holy Spirit High School offensive linemen were ready to eat after what Spartans running back Patrick Smith achieved in the game.

Smith carried 30 times for a Cape-Atlantic League single-game record 362 yards in a 41-0 win over Cedar Creek. Smith broke the record of 342 yards set by St. Augustine running back Lamont Harris in a win over Vineland in 2014.

“That sounds amazing,” Smith said when told after the game how many yards he had gained. “We talked all week about running the ball, and we did it today.”

Smith ran behind the offensive line of Justin McNulty, Javian Magee, Jadyn Crewe, Tyler Peterson and Jesse Bartlett and tight end JaShon Teller.

“We have one of the best running backs in the state behind a great offensive line,” said Magee, a junior center. “The numbers showed it.”

