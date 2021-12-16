2. New climate averages show a

 Skip to main content
This isn't a specific weather event, but the decadal update to the 30-year climate averages, widely used at the standard to measure current conditions off of, showed that South Jersey has gotten, hotter, wetter and snowier. 

That’s according to new data released May 4 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The 1991 to 2020 data shows the region warmed for the fifth decade in a row. Precipitation increased, including the amount of snow, when comparing this recent 30-year average to the previous 1981 to 2010 time period.

A.C. 1991 to 2020 climate averages

The new averages show a roughly 0.6-degree increase in temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport compared with the 1991 to 2010 average, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center and NOAA.

At A.C. International Airport, every month has seen an increase in temperatures with the new 30-year climate averages. The largest increase was seen in December, with a 1.7-degree jump compared with the previous normal. 

According to NOAA, southeastern New Jersey has seen a precipitation increase of roughly 10% between the new and old 30-year normal, the highest in the state and one of the largest increases nationwide. In the new 1991 to 2020 climate period, there is a 33% likelihood of precipitation on any given day, as opposed to 31.6% for the 1981 to 2010 average. 

The increase in precipitation has been noted for decades and is attributed to a warmer climate, which can hold more moisture.

While a warming world and more snow may seem not to go together, that is indeed the case. Atlantic City airport’s new climate normal for snow is 17.4 inches. The previous was 16.5 inches. March doubled its normal snowfall from 1.1 to 2.2 inches.

