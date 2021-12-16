2. New climate averages show a hotter, wetter and snowier South Jersey

This isn't a specific weather event, but the decadal update to the 30-year climate averages, widely used at the standard to measure current conditions off of, showed that South Jersey has gotten, hotter, wetter and snowier.

That’s according to new data released May 4 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The 1991 to 2020 data shows the region warmed for the fifth decade in a row. Precipitation increased, including the amount of snow, when comparing this recent 30-year average to the previous 1981 to 2010 time period.

The new averages show a roughly 0.6-degree increase in temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport compared with the 1991 to 2010 average, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center and NOAA.

At A.C. International Airport, every month has seen an increase in temperatures with the new 30-year climate averages. The largest increase was seen in December, with a 1.7-degree jump compared with the previous normal.