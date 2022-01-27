 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2. Grace Speer and Imene Fathi
2. Grace Speer and Imene Fathi: Speer, an ACIT senior, and Fathi, a Wildwood senior, both scored their 1,000th career points this week.

Wildwood High School senior guard Imene Fathi poses with athletic director Steve Lerch to celebrate her 1,000th career point Monday. She needed five to reach the milestone and scored 12 in the ninth-ranked Warriors' 68-28 win over Clayton.
