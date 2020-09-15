Atlantic City Police Department
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two Bridgeton men have been arrested in the July shooting of a third Bridgeton man near the seawall on New Hampshire Avenue, police said Tuesday.

Elijah Money, 25, and Keith Wiggins, 27, are accused of shooting a 21-year-old at 12:34 a.m. July 12 in the 800 block of New Hampshire, police said in a news release. The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Money was arrested in Middle Township, and Wiggins was arrested in Bridgeton, police said.

Both were charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy, and were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Load comments