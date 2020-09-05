'We have to do better': Atlantic City paints 'Black Lives Matter' on MLK Boulevard, and another rally is held on the Boardwalk: The words were displayed in front of the city's Civil Rights Garden and spanned the entire block between Atlantic and Pacific avenues.
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos: On Tuesday, he had issued an executive order that allowed the resumption of smoking indoors at places it already was allowed. But it raised health concerns from employees and guests.
Florida woman accused of 2018 murder of mother in Belleplain to be released from jail pretrial: Josephine A. Scheid is also charged with endangering, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, hindering and obstruction. The Dec. 3 indictment on those charges still stands.
No change in school plans for Hammonton, but teachers express concerns: A crowd of teachers and parents lined up in the hall to speak at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, and even more listened from a remote viewing area in the school’s performing arts center.
Atlantic Christian, Life Center kick off high school soccer season: This was one of the first official high school sports events to return to New Jersey since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring season.
Chase Petty impresses at Perfect Game All-American Classic in Oklahoma: The Mainland Regional High School senior struck out two and threw a scoreless inning in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in Oklahoma.
