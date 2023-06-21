2. Bishop Eustace 21-8
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic County woman won it all Saturday night.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old boy is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a younger child and capturing the encounter on video.
Village Super Market is again asking the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to select its plan to build a full-service grocery store in…
BRIGANTINE — Andrea Sullivan describes the weekend on 20th Street in the city island as “Miami Beach during spring break.”
This story was updated Friday morning and has updating timing for the potential severe weather.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE