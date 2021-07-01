 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Weymouth Township - $69,000

2 Bedroom Home in Weymouth Township - $69,000

2 Bedroom Home in Weymouth Township - $69,000

Oaks of Weymouth 55+ 2BR 2 bath, updated kitchen with granite, HVAC replaced in 2020, roof replaced in 2019. Being sold in AS-IS condition. Available immediately.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News