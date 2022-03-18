Live your dream at the Jersey Shore. Live, work play-This is a unique opportunity. ZONED Marine Commercial. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms Situated on .77 acres. The land may be possibly subdivided to build another home. There is an additional acre of land across the street that is available with this sale. This is an existing marina with over 19 boat slips and plenty of boat storage. Customer bathhouse with bathroom and shower, Fish cleaning station and barbq area with picnic area. Bring your boat service business to West Creek. Owners' business has done well at this location for more than 14 years. The owner will be moving the business or possibly a rental agreement can be worked out. Upstairs is a beautiful residential home. The home was completely renovated in 2009 to include a gourmet k
2 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $799,999
