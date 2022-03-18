 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $799,999

2 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $799,999

Live your dream at the Jersey Shore. Live, work play-This is a unique opportunity. ZONED Marine Commercial. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms Situated on .77 acres. The land may be possibly subdivided to build another home. There is an additional acre of land across the street that is available with this sale. This is an existing marina with over 19 boat slips and plenty of boat storage. Customer bathhouse with bathroom and shower, Fish cleaning station and barbq area with picnic area. Bring your boat service business to West Creek. Owners' business has done well at this location for more than 14 years. The owner will be moving the business or possibly a rental agreement can be worked out. Upstairs is a beautiful residential home. The home was completely renovated in 2009 to include a gourmet k

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News