 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $524,900

2 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $524,900

2 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $524,900

Welcome to 434 Dock Rd! This 12 Ft High Raised Ranch home on the Water is located in boaters' paradise! This location cannot be beat, if you like to escape the beach crowds (but still be able to access it fairly quickly) and enjoy the beauty of nature and quiet, then this is it! Amazing Unobstructed Views of Atlantic City in Front and Long Beach Island is visible from the rear deck! Take the short trip from your private Dock by boat down the Westecunk Creek to the Bay and you can enjoy all that the water life has to offer with fishing, and crabbing etc. If you enjoy feeling like you are on vacation every day, then this location and scenery will seal the deal! Home is only a few years old and has been lovingly maintained and upgraded.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News