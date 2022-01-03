2 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $524,900

Welcome to 434 Dock Rd! This 12 Ft High Raised Ranch home on the Water is located in boaters' paradise! This location cannot be beat, if you like to escape the beach crowds (but still be able to access it fairly quickly) and enjoy the beauty of nature and quiet, then this is it! Amazing Unobstructed Views of Atlantic City in Front and Long Beach Island is visible from the rear deck! Take the short trip from your private Dock by boat down the Westecunk Creek to the Bay and you can enjoy all that the water life has to offer with fishing, and crabbing etc. If you enjoy feeling like you are on vacation every day, then this location and scenery will seal the deal! Home is only a few years old and has been lovingly maintained and upgraded.