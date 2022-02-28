 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Weekstown - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Weekstown - $275,000

This is the beautiful location that you have been waiting for!!! Two acres close to Mullica River and Sweetwater. This home is sold as-is. Please call Mullica Township (609-561-0064) for details about zoning and building. Needs Pinelands and Wetlands approval. Must see to appreciate the beautiful property.

