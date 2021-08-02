New to market! Unique "Ventnor classic" sprawling rancher with a two car rear loaded garage and driveway for three additional vehicles. This corner rancher is located on a 100' x 80' lot. As you enter from the large landscaped front yard, there is a front porch to the side of the front yard. The front foyer is right when you enter, a spacious living room with custom stone wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting, large bay window and hardwood floors in the living room, hallways and bedrooms. To the left of the living room are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has to closets and a color tiled bath with a walk in shower. Off the hallway is a second tiled bath with a tub and shower. Also off the hallway is the dining area with large commercial kitchen with tile floors throughout. Off the rear of the kitchen is a large utility room with washer and dryer. From the utility room you can access the rear yard and driveway. The large 2 car garage has a door to the Florida room/ breezeway with flagstone flooring and that will access the living room. Ventnor heights gem!
2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $425,000
