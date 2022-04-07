 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $28,000

FULL SUMMER RENTAL...... This Bright and Sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath is located on a quiet residential street just a few blocks from beach, boardwalk & Margate. This spacious 1st floor home can sleep 6, is all on one level with no stairs to climb and has recently been updated with new kitchen & baths. DON'T WAIT...summer will be here soon, so don't miss your opportunity to enjoy Ventnor's beautiful beaches and her famous boardwalk all summer long! Best of all, owners will consider a pet in this this PET FRIENDLY home....

