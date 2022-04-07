 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $25,000

2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $25,000

BEACHBLOCK RENTAL! This garden level apartment is JUST STEPS to the beach featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a large kitchen and dining area! This unit features a seperate entrance, washer/dryer, living room with a tv, and so much more! Not only are you steps from the beach,but you can always enjoy a nice night out at Nucky's kitchen and speakeasy located in the Ventnor Square Movie Theater. Close to wawa, restaurants,and shopping! YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS OUT!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News