2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $25,000

BEACHBLOCK RENTAL! This garden level apartment is JUST STEPS to the beach featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a large kitchen and dining area! This unit features a seperate entrance, washer/dryer, living room with a tv, and so much more! Not only are you steps from the beach,but you can always enjoy a nice night out at Nucky's kitchen and speakeasy located in the Ventnor Square Movie Theater. Close to wawa, restaurants,and shopping! YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS OUT!