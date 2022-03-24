2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $18,000

Awesome and Well appointed describes this spacious town home located in Ventnor Heights section of the City. You will be wowed upon walking into this space with an open kitchen finished with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets which leads right into the dining area. Spacious Living room leading onto your private deck which is a great place for morning coffee or evening time. Half bath completes the first floor. 2 oversized bedrooms, 1 with walk in closet and fully tiled bath round off the 2nd floor. This complex offers a fabulous pool and exercise room. Walk right up the street to Ski Beach for your weekly entertainment or to the well known local restaurants and coffee shop near by. Just a short bike ride to the beach, shopping and more.