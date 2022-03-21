 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $10,000

2 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $10,000

July Only Seasonal rental North Beach in Ventnor. Less than one block to the beach. This enormous oversized duplex provides a large gathering room for entertaining and a sunroom that offers additional space for overnight guests or working space. Rental comes with all the amenities, including central air. Great deck space for entertaining and grilling or watching the sunset views in the evenings. Bring your bikes, beach chairs Tenants will have full access to the garage and one parking space in the driveway. Beach Badges Included. In addition property is available for last week of August - September.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News