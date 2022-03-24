2 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $63,000

Once you pull up to unit G-6 you notice the oversized lot that it sits on. Park your car safely in a carport, Or use for additional storage. Also nice size shed on property. Host guests during the warmer weather in a lovely screened in sitting area. Walk into your 15', 2''x 76' mobile home built in 2005, and notice the condition of a well kept homer. Lots of cabinets in this fully appliance unit, and nice size windows that let in a lot of light. With so many activities to choose from, you'll notice how well positioned you are to enjoy all of what South Jersey has to offer. Just minutes from Tuckerton Lake Park, with swimming, & fishing at the end of South Green Street.