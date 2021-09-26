Waterfront home with direct access to Tuckerton Bay. Enjoy water views from your private dock perfect for a boat. Lagoon location is only one block in from the open waters. This homes offers spacious open living area with sliders and bay windows to enjoys views of water from anywhere. Deck, nice size yard, sink on dock, large shed for extra storage. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent
2 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $309,000
