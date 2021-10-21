2 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $22,000

VINTAGE SINGLE WIDE MOBILE HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TUCKERTON BEACH. THIS ADORABLE HOME IS CLEAN, HAS BEEN LOVINGLY MAINTAINED WITH MANY RECENT UPGRADES. THIS UNIT HAS TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH WITH BUILT IN CABINETRY THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE GIVING YOU MAXIMUM STORAGE. GAS HEAT, WINDOW AIR CONDITIONERS, WASHER/DRYER AND FULL KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL INCLUDED). THE HOME IS NEWLY PAINTED AND HAS NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE FLOORING AND CARPET. LOCATED IN TUCKERTON MOBILE HOME PARK CLOSE TO TUCKERTON BEACH, BAY (BOATING AND FISHING), RESTAURANTS AND A SHORT DRIVE TO LBI OCEAN BEACHES.