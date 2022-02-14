This is a 2Bedroom, 1 1/2Bath Townhome unit which is located in the rear of the development and backs up to the woods. First floor entry leads you into a large living room with laminate floors, and gas corner fireplace. There is also a 1/2 bath off of the living room. The eat in kitchen is in the back of the home. The patio slider which is located in the kitchen leads to the back screened porch, then out to the back yard. Second floor has 2 Bedrooms, full bath, and laundry. Third floor has a bonus room with storage space, skylights, and view of the woods. This home is move in ready, newly painted, and cleaned. Roof is only a few years old, central air is 1 year old. Come take a look.
2 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $184,900
