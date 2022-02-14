 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $184,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $184,900

This is a 2Bedroom, 1 1/2Bath Townhome unit which is located in the rear of the development and backs up to the woods. First floor entry leads you into a large living room with laminate floors, and gas corner fireplace. There is also a 1/2 bath off of the living room. The eat in kitchen is in the back of the home. The patio slider which is located in the kitchen leads to the back screened porch, then out to the back yard. Second floor has 2 Bedrooms, full bath, and laundry. Third floor has a bonus room with storage space, skylights, and view of the woods. This home is move in ready, newly painted, and cleaned. Roof is only a few years old, central air is 1 year old. Come take a look.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News