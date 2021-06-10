 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $179,900

Highest & best by Friday, June 11, 9:am. Move-in ready. Updates include vinyl siding, roof, windows, doors, skylights, complete interior makeover, heated tile floors, doors, fixtures, built-ins, HVAC, water heater, central vacuum. Nice open floor plan. Living Room built-in comes complete with 70'' Vizio TV and central vac. Backs to woods. Slider panels have the built in blinds for complete privacy. Accordion style blinds on interior windows. Kitchen features GE CafA(c) french door oven, Bosch 3 shelf dishwasher, built in microwave and large island with cooktop. Lots of cabinets, countertops for the chef in the house. Plenty of space to work remotely from home. Vaulted ceiling and walk in storage closet. Each room is wired for wall mount tv's. 4' X 8' deck off back. Nature trail and playgroun View More

