2 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $239,900

Don't miss this opportunity to make this cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with fenced in rear yard your new home. This home offers a basement, living room, eat in kitchen, rear deck and nice yard. Newer AC unit installed 2018. Just minutes away to boating, beach, restaurants and shopping.

