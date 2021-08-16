2 Bedroom Home in Smithville - $384,900

Under Contract 08/15/2021, Attorney Review Begins Monday, 08/16/21. CONTINUE TO SHOW. Four Seasons at Historic Smithville 55+ Luxury Lifestyle, Larch Model w/ Sunroom, Heavily upgraded, maintained, and improved! Shows immaculately and like a model home. Rear Wooded / Premium lot location, extended paver patio, upgraded landscaping, Huge gourmet kitchen with upgraded 42" Cherry finish Cabinets, Granite Countertops, A full compliment of stainless steel finish appliances, including a wine fridge, Crown and upgraded Baseboard moldings. Gas Fireplace in Family room, Built ins, custom blinds, double bow window in master bedroom, security system, three sun tunnels for natural lighting, hardwood floors throughout, carpeting in bedrooms, tile floor in laundry. Updated / upgraded hall bathroom, upgraded fixtures in master bath also w/ ceiling fan heater. Upgraded Lighting and all ceiling fans (3) as shown are included. Helmut Guards to Gutters, partial stone front. Sellers are the Original Owners and can close in as little as 45 Days! Call for a tour today! Don' t wait! Nearly ALL furniture is negotiable.