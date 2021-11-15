2 Bedroom Home in Port Republic - $395,000

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! You could own this well built A-Frame home on over 16 Acres in DESIRABLE PORT REPUBLIC. Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors. Wood burning Brick fireplace for those cold winter nights to cozy up to. Outside of home was freshly painted. Ideal location for Horse Farm. Barn has 3 stalls. 3 sheds included. House has Good Bones. Selling As-Is. Buyer responsible for all inspections and certifications. Come see this one today and be in by The Holidays!