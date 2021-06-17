2 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $99,000

THIS IS A TRUE CONTRACTOR'S SPECIAL! No financing available as this one is completely AS IS. Nice quiet street not too far from the Leeds Avenue School. Estate will remove some personal items, however, it will be the responsibility of the BUYER to dispose of contents of the 2BR home AND the 2 car detached garage. Possibilities are endless but this will require someone with skill, imagination and resources. The market is hot so if you've been in search of a property that you may be able to add onto or modify, take a peek. Qualified buyers are out seeking renovated homes so make an appointment and consider how much YOU want to make on the resale. Hurry! Immediate possession available.