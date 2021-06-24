 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $39,900

Property was in a FIRE and it would have to be demolished. Property was 1,428 sqft two floors with a nice size lot. Property/Land is being sold Strictly in AS IS conditions. Buyer is responsible for demolishing and all compliances required by the City's Building and Code Enforcement Departments.

