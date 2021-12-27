 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $179,900

RENTED..!! Impeccably done..!! Beautifully finished and in great condition. Everything was recently upgraded. Brand new roofing, flooring, windows, doors, siding, bathroom, appliances, etc. It is like buying a new old house. Shows very, very well. Location is also a plus within Pleasantville. Home is also fenced in for a better and more secure living. Vacant and easy to show.

