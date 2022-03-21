2 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $160,000

**The possibilities are nearly Endless in a Very Desirable Area!!! Bring your vision to this cozy 2 Bedroom, One and a half Bath situated near the Shore, Shopping and Schools. Passed the Huge Front Deck, inside you will find it has been Well Kept with Newer Carpets, Newer Hot Water Tank, Recently Painted and has Multiple Ceiling Fans. The Laundry Room is just off of the Kitchen for easy access. In the Great, Private, Back Yard there is a deck, Fire Pit, a Large Permanent Shed, 2 smaller sheds, pool area and Room for an Addition! Roof is within 3 years old. Walking distance to the Food store, Absecon Station and Bus stops. This property is being sold in its lovely as-is condition. Call Today for your PRIVATE Showing!!! COVID Protocols are to be adhered to on all showings.