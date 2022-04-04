2 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $144,900

This adorable & affordable cottage home has hardwood flooring flowing in the family room & both the bedrooms. Kitchen has natural gas stove, dishwasher, tile backsplash, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances & accent wood beams! Other features include: driveway, natural gas, laundry area, front porch, public water, public sewer, roof is around 7 years old. All appliances are included - washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher & refrigerator. Close to Atlantic City!