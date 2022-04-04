2 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $1,700

Yearly Rental. Immaculate two Bedroom house with a large fenced yard. Pet Friendly! Clean and freshly painted with lovely new grey luxury vinyl floors, (photos show carpet, it has been removed from living room and replaced with flooring). Large kitchen with newer appliances, gas stove and fridge. Laundry room with Washer & Dryer. Sliding doors from kitchen lead to patio and large fenced backyard, great for barbeques, kids and pets, large storage shed for bikes, tools, fishing gear. Solar panels on roof provide for a low solar electric bill. Pet's are welcome with conditions. Beautiful tree lined street. Close to the park. Minutes to Atlantic City Airport and FAA Tech Center. Tenant pays, Electric (solar), Gas Heat, and Water. Tenant maintains yard and mows the lawn. Tenant requirements: NTN Tenant Report Required. FICO score must be 650+. Tenant pays a $35. application fee for each adult. No previous evictions.