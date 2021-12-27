This home is located in a country setting on a large private lot yet very close to shore and beaches. There is a detached garage with gas, water and 220 line. The house is ready to renovate. It has already been gutted. Roof is new this year and well is 2 years old. Electric baseboard heat. Property being conveyed “As Is”. Natural gas available.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $200,000
