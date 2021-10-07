 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $84,900

2 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $84,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $84,900

Retirement or vacation paradise! This 55+ over 'hidden gem' is conveniently located in top rated Upper Twp, minutes from SJ's finest beaches. Walk into this beautifully remodeled unit that's ready to move in. All new upgrades include.. brand new laminate flooring throughout, newer windows, HVAC, and appliances, and a roof that has recently been recoated. There's nothing to do here but move in and enjoy~ come take a look!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News