BEST MOBILE HOME ON THE MARKET! This double wide mobile home is spotless, bright, and spacious. It is meticulously maintained and loved. You will be pleased to find that it comes fully furnished with high quality BRAND NEW furniture, and finishes. If you have been looking for an affordable and comfortable way to live down the shore, here is your chance! Brand new hardwood floors (not pictured)! More pictures coming soon!
2 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANTVILLE — The search for a missing Egg Harbor Township man ended Tuesday when the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was discovere…
PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.
WEST WILDWOOD — West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum is out of jail and out of a job after reaching a plea deal on charges of maki…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the January issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink …
The hits keep coming in January. This weekend will be four out of five that we spend the week watching for a storm to strike the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — After conducting a walkthrough of the nearly 23-year-old facility Wednesday evening, city officials say they have a temporary …
ATLANTIC CITY — New At-Large Councilman Bruce Weekes ran on a Democratic ticket with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his team, but he’s already sett…
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it's not a question of whether or not Friday night into Saturday's storm will be rain or snow. Rather, it's wh…
Debra Ann Sadusky is buried in a cemetery near the southwest branch of Rancocas Creek in Medford, Burlington County, surrounded by the graves …
Two South Jersey deer have tested positive for past coronavirus infection, according to a news release recently issued by the New Jersey Depar…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE