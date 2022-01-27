 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $59,900

BEST MOBILE HOME ON THE MARKET! This double wide mobile home is spotless, bright, and spacious. It is meticulously maintained and loved. You will be pleased to find that it comes fully furnished with high quality BRAND NEW furniture, and finishes. If you have been looking for an affordable and comfortable way to live down the shore, here is your chance! Brand new hardwood floors (not pictured)! More pictures coming soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News