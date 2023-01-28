2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $799,900

Come check out this perfect, beautiful new single family home in a prime location right in the Heart of OCNJ! This Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features a tasteful open floor plan concept, starting with the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and white quartz kitchen with SS Samsung appliances, subway tile backsplash, that flows seamlessly into the living room with shiplap wall and designer gas fireplace. The home also features two bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor, new gas heat and central air, enclosed outside shower, and a large front deck with covered portico with hardwood on the ceiling! The home features NEW EVERYTHING: block foundation, roof, siding, windows, electric, plumbing, ground level bonus/storage room, gourmet kitchen, stunning baths... This is the perfect spot for you and your family and friends to relax and enjoy Ocean City! You also have quick access to the beach, bay, shopping, and the famous OCNJ boardwalk. This home is high-end quality construction and ready for its new owners! Great Location! (close to beach, boardwalk & shopping) Great property! (High-end quality fit & finish) Great Value! (single family for the price of a condo) See you on the Beach!