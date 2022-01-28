 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $774,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $774,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $774,900

Tons of opportunities in this unique building... Ground floor features: 2 separate garages (Rear facing 1 car garage and front facing 1.5 car garage), storage area or office and tons of off street parking. 2nd Floor features: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath apartment with eat in kitchen and breakfast bar, living room, utility room and rear porch. Property is grandfathered in for business on 1st floor. Both garages are currently rented.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News