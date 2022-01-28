2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $774,900

Tons of opportunities in this unique building... Ground floor features: 2 separate garages (Rear facing 1 car garage and front facing 1.5 car garage), storage area or office and tons of off street parking. 2nd Floor features: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath apartment with eat in kitchen and breakfast bar, living room, utility room and rear porch. Property is grandfathered in for business on 1st floor. Both garages are currently rented.