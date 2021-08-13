 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $749,000

Well maintained, super cute cottage with all the space maximized both indoors and out. Features two outside patio areas and enclosed outside full bathroom, newer replacement windows (5 years), trex patio decking, hardwood floors under rugs, and newer kitchen (7 years). Possibilities are many: use as is; add on a second floor; or develop into your dream single in this quiet North End neighborhood.

